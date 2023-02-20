The People’s Bank of China (PBoC, the Chinese Central Bank) left its key interest rates unchanged for another month. In a statement released on Monday, the 20th, the PBoC reported that it maintained the benchmark interest rate for 1-year loans (LPR) at 3.65% and the rate for 5-year loans at 4. 30%. The maintenance of the LPRs was widely expected, as the PBoC recently decided not to adjust the interest rates on its medium-term credit facility and seven-day reverse repurchase agreements.

