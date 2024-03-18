If the Netherlands does everything it can, it can emit 90 percent less greenhouse gases by 2040, but the limit of what is feasible is in sight. If the Netherlands wants to do more about climate justice, it can contribute to fewer global emissions beyond its own borders. This is the conclusion of the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency in a new study, at the request of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, which investigated what climate justice (think: rich countries must become more sustainable than poorer countries) can mean for the Netherlands. In February, the European Commission made a proposal to agree on a 90 percent reduction in greenhouse gases by 2040. The House of Representatives will debate this on Thursday.

According to the PBL, that 90 percent will probably be technologically possible by 2040 due to CO, among other things 2 storage in empty gas fields, green hydrogen and sustainable electricity, but it requires additional planning. The PBL believes that the greatest greenhouse gas reduction is possible in industry. More savings in the agricultural and waste sectors are “virtually impossible”.

The PBL considers 80 to 90 percent fewer emissions in 2040 “probably feasible”, provided there is sufficient support. The PBL notes that three-quarters of Dutch people are afraid that climate measures will make their lives more expensive and that support for climate policy largely depends on a “just distribution of the benefits and burdens”. PBL also writes that with a very high target it becomes more difficult to keep that distribution proportionate “in your own country” between “all population groups and sectors”.

Support for climate policy depends on 'just distribution of benefits and burdens'

According to PBL researcher Detlef van Vuuren, there is “tension” between international ambitions and what is possible in the Netherlands. How justice is defined remains a political and subjective consideration, according to PBL. The study does suggest that the Netherlands can contribute to fewer emissions beyond its own borders in order to do justice to international climate justice.

India

The European proposal of 90 percent is in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, which states that countries should try to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees and that richer nations should reduce their CO 2 emissions must be reduced more significantly than poorer countries. The question now is how the amount of CO 2 that can still be emitted worldwide and on what basis.

For example, some countries, such as India, argue for a distribution based on population: the more inhabitants, the more emissions are allowed. Others believe that a rich country or a country that has already emitted a lot should now be given less space.

According to most principles of climate justice, the current Dutch climate plans, which amount to 80 percent in 2040, contribute too little. If the Netherlands were to take the historical share or own wealth into account, it would have to do much more. According to PBL, the climate target of 90 percent is the minimum to comply with the principles of international environmental law.

Also read

Rival superpowers must work together to protect the environment