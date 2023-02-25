Ex-minister of health was investigated and was acquitted for possible violation of the Force regiment

Deputy and Reserve General Eduardo Pazuello (PL-RJ) communicated in advance to the then commander of the Army, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, about his participation in the motociata alongside the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on May 23, 2021. The former Minister of Health was acquitted in an administrative proceeding initiated by the Force to investigate possible violations of the Army Disciplinary Regulations.

Pazuello’s statement to Nogueira is part of the process opened by the Army, which was kept secret for 100 years during the Bolsonaro government, but had the decision reversed after, on February 17, the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) established a deadline of 10 days for data release. Here’s the full of the process (6 MB).

In the procedure, Pazuello declares that he received Bolsonaro’s invitation and informed the Army the day before, May 22, 2021, about his participation in the act that was held in Rio de Janeiro.

The reserve general states that the “bonds of respect and camaraderie” between him and the former president justify the invitation to the motociata.

In his analysis, Nogueira confirms that Pazuello communicated his trip to the event at Bolsonaro’s invitation.

“It is urgent to point out, initially, that the general officer in question effectively communicated to this commander that he would travel to the city of Rio de Janeiro, in order to participate in the motorcycle tour, at the invitation of the President of the Republic,” he wrote in the lawsuit.

The then Army commander justified the shelving of the process by considering that there was no “party political bias” in Pazuello’s speech during the demonstration for being “offhand“.

In June 2021, the Army denied access to the administrative process, after freeing Pazuello from possible punishments for participating in the act. At the demonstration, the former Minister of Health got on an electric trio next to Bolsonaro and spoke into the microphone.

O Army Disciplinary Regulations stipulates that it is considered a transgression “Active military personnel publicly manifest themselves, without being authorized, regarding matters of a political-partisan nature”.

At the time secrecy was imposed, the agency considered that the procedure should have restricted access because it contained personal information. It also released a note claiming that “the practice of disciplinary transgression was not characterized” by Pazuello at the event.

CGU Minister Vinicius de Carvalho created an internal group to reassess cases of secrecy taxes during the Bolsonaro government, such as the case related to Pazuello. In all, the body evaluates 234 denials of requests requested through the Access to Information Law.