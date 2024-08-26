With a wide advantage, the Republicanos mayor is the favorite for reelection, according to Paraná Pesquisas; PT member João Coser is in 2nd place, with 16.3%

Survey released by Paraná Research this Monday (26.Aug.2024) shows Lorenzo Pazolini (Republicans) in the lead in the race for Mayor of Vitória with 50.9% of voting intentions.

The current mayor of the capital of Espírito Santo has a wide advantage over his main opponent, the state deputy and former mayor John Sewer (PT), which scores 16.3%. Here is the full of the study (PDF – 639 kB).

Here is the stimulated scenario for the 1st round:

Lorenzo Pazolini (Republicans) – 50.9%;

João Coser (PT) – 16.3%;

Louis Paul (PSDB) – 8.6%;

Camila Valadao (PSOL) – 7.6%;

Captain Assumption (PL) – 5.3%;

Du Ramlow (Forward) – 0.5%;

blank/invalid votes – 6.1%;

don’t know – 4.8%.

The survey was conducted by Paraná Pesquisas from August 22 to 25, 2024. 800 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Vitória, Espírito Santo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points, either way. The survey cost R$15,000 and is registered with the TSE under number ES-00851/2024.

