Paz Torralba (Salamanca, 50 years old) worked at Bankia for 15 years, a job she gave up to follow in her family’s footsteps and found her own business. Being employed by someone else did not go with her. Due to his duties in the financial institution, he had to frequently consult the studies and reports prepared by the National Institute of Statistics: and he was left with the idea that the only sector that always emerged in all crises was the beauty sector. and luxury.

It was the seed of The Beauty Concept, an aesthetics, wellness and health business, which was born in 2005 and currently has five centers in Madrid, as well as managing the spa at the Ritz Mandarin Oriental hotel in Madrid. The next step in his growth strategy: the expansion of the management of this type of space in luxury hotels in Spain. On his agenda he has several proposals written down.

Ask. There are many aesthetic centers, why is yours successful?

Answer. Because we don’t skimp on anything. Neither in time, nor in equipment, nor in resources, the important thing is the client. So much so that I don’t like the single-dose brand philosophy. I flee from the companies that offer it, because each person must have a protocol and personalized attention. Us [aquí incluye a su marido, el abogado Álvaro Écija, socio director de Ecix Group, firma especializada en servicios de cumplimiento y ciberseguridad] We set ourselves goals and we met them. We also have an audience that spends a high ticket and doesn’t care about the price, but about the diagnosis and treatment. It is a highly demanding public. If you do it wrong they don’t forgive you and if you do it right they are faithful.

Q. Where do you find the time to attend to all your business?

R. I open and close the centers. It doesn’t cost me anything, it’s a matter of character. In the end you don’t see it as a job, but rather a way of life. I do what I like.

Q. How do you take care of yourself?

R. I am very aware that what is important is global care. I stay active, I have a good diet, I love sweets, but I don’t eat them. I read a lot about food, I am very interested in intestinal permeability. I take great care of myself, but before opening the first center, I used to get cabin treatments. And I take good care of myself at home.

Q. What routines do you follow?

R. For example, I always have protein for breakfast, and I don’t drink milk, only oatmeal. In the morning I have eggs, some fruit and nuts, which are good for the heart. I don’t eat sugar either. I have done intermittent fasting for months and lost nine kilos in six months. I don’t eat red meat, I don’t like it. I don’t drink red wine either, I prefer champagne. On weekends I drink a vermouth or a beer. Nothing else.

Q. Worried about getting old?

R. A lot. That’s why I like to read about all these topics, about inflammation, because an inflamed body is a sick body. I have all this treated with an alternative medicine doctor and I feel better than I did a few years ago.

Q. Is well-being the true luxury?

R. Completely. Let’s go towards it. And at The Beauty Concept we are not looking for an aesthetic result but well-being, we have to feel good about our body. Stress is the great evil and the cause of many diseases, as well as poor nutrition.

Q. You wanted to be an entrepreneur, but is there a profession that you would have liked to pursue?

R. I would have loved to be a food critic because I love to eat. Before setting up this business, I had doubts and I was about to start a rural house with its own garden, but my parents have had catering businesses and I know how complicated it is. I really like to cook, I make stews. Verdinas with clams and lentils with vegetables turn out very well. On Sundays I make food for the whole week. I make from the tomato sauce, the pesto, the gazpacho, the vegetable creams, pocho vegetables to have them as an accompaniment to the main dishes. I make a cauliflower salad, instead of potato, which turns out to be very good. I would love to have a restaurant and thus the center would be more complete, with food and well-being, and urban.

Q. In Madrid there are many restaurants…

R. But there is no restaurant with that concept of healthy food, with good toasts, salads, vegetables, and it should be accompanied by something else, not just a place to eat, but a space where more things happen.

Q. Sleep well?

R. Rest is very important and so is a good bed. I have invested in a smart bed, which measures biological age —it came out that I was 32 years old—, which is grounded and inhibits magnetic waves and guarantees rest. You get up very well, without discomfort because it molds to your body. The best investment I have made has been in this bed that rejuvenates you because you rest very well. Rest is an important pillar of aging. Lack of sleep, insomnia, is worrisome.

Q. Is there something that makes you lose sleep?

R. Not right now. I have all my family, and that is what matters most to me. I am very familiar. I love taking care of mine and spending time with my nephews. And for that you have to be well.

Q. Do you miss anything from your previous life as a bank executive?

R. Nothing. And nothing is nothing. I left in 2011. I have had important positions, but I am happy with what I do and very happy with the decision made.

Q. What books are you reading?

R. I’m reading damn loveby Cruz Sánchez de Lara, and An ocean to reach youby Sandra Barneda. But what I read the most is about wellness, health and aging. I recommend the silent inflammationby Guy Roulier.

Here you can check the latest interviews ‘After work’

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL