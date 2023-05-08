EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Paz Peña (El Salvador, 1980) is not only concerned about climate change, but also about how much power there is behind those who say they are working to stop it. This independent researcher has been focused on the intersection between digital technologies, feminism and social justice, on understanding the socio-environmental impacts of digitization, its relationship with green energies and the role that Latin America has in this scenario. She thus synthesizes it in a book that she has titled Technologies for a planet on fire (Paidós, Editorial Planeta), in which he reviews the dangers of techno-capitalism and the need for a just digital transition in this era of climate and ecological emergency.

In times when apocalyptic narratives and dystopian futures abound, Peña pauses to wonder where these discourses come from and whom they serve. “There is like an idea that the world is going to end and everything is very defeatist. Deep down, this is very helpful to power, because it means that it depoliticizes people a lot. And in the particular case of technology, it is the moment when the technological heroes come out to say: ‘Don’t worry, we are going to save you through a new technology,’” says Peña.

It is there, explains the author, when the plans of great millionaires such as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk appear, in which they propose solutions that involve going to outer space and putting polluting companies outside following an idea of ​​human superiority. But doomsday speech is not exclusive to eccentric millionaires. “It is also a marketing narrative because deep down it allows precisely these technological heroes, who are the ones who create artificial intelligence, to say that they are going to think about humanity,” says Paz Peña, who reviews the lack of criticism that exists from technological journalism, which usually portrays “these supposed gods who are later the same ones who have solutions to climate problems.” The researcher is constantly struck by the fact that her interest in her first book arises, up to now, only from newsrooms that talk about environmental issues and climate crises, but not from the section she publishes on new technologies.

Paz Peña with her book ‘Technologies for a planet on fire’. sofia yanjari

several worlds

In the 179 pages of Technologies for a planet on fire, Peña traces a zigzag between the realities and difference between the Global North and South. The bets and solutions that arise between hegemonic discourses and spaces of resistance around natural resources such as lithium or copper, key in the energy transition.

Ask. At the launch you said that this is actually a book about power.

Answer. The idea of ​​the book has to do with how much power in the climate crisis we are handing over to a handful of players who are big tech. This interests me a lot because I have been working in technology for a long time and you can see in your daily life the power that these great technologies have. From knowing all your personal data at work or in public areas. After the pandemic, they are now inside your home, in your intimate life, they are in other spheres where they were not considered productive before and which are now through the production of personal data, which is like the great heart of technocapitalism. And it turns out that they already have that extraordinary power that seems historic to me at the level of world capitalism. What caught my attention when I started doing the research for this book is how these same technologies are now rethinking themselves as the great solvers or partners of the energy transition. Not only they, but also public policies are raising them in this role and then the power they have will increase. It is very worrying, because in a crisis that is political and what we are doing is giving a handful of players the possibility of responding through a technological response, which is important, but not essential.

Q. What is the world that dies with the climate crisis?

R. A very particular world is dying: the development of the global North, but in between in Latin America you can see different worlds in resistance, many about to die but never die. For example, Silvia Rivera Cusicanqui speaks from Bolivia about crowded realities, which deep down is that they mix a bit but each one lives in its own temporality. I believe that a type of consumption can come to an end, a way of seeing the world in terms of nature, but I believe that in this sense Latin America has a perspective that can be super key in this planetary crisis.

Q. You propose to stop talking about the Anthropocene era and start talking about the Capitalocene…

R. I use the term capitalocene because indeed it seemed important to me to situate politically what is the point of criticism of the matter and it did not seem to me that it was logical to talk about the power of big technologies saying that it was anthropocene. Ultimately, the power that big technologies have today is a power in terms of the capitalism they cultivate and particularly in the life they are giving to that capitalism. Not only in terms of data extractivism, extractivism of natural resources to make the technologies, but also, for example, today there are many precedents and complaints that the same big technologies are helping the fossil energy industry to increase and improve at through artificial intelligence. In other words, deep down it is an industry that is basically interested in continuing with the current economic model.

Portrait of the researcher Paz Peña. sofia yanjari

Q. Artificial intelligence (AI) is often talked about as a dichotomy: a wonderful contribution or a threat to humanity. There are not many nuances. Where is it important to focus when we talk about AI?

R. I think that’s a key issue today for technological power. How strangely at some point we forget that it has an owner and that it has an ideology. This book is concerned with understanding who that owner is and is forcing the idea that we begin to understand that all technology has a material effect. There can be no digital technology without materiality. The ideological movement speaks of the cloud, of the ethereal, as if technology were an issue that is outside and that has no socio-environmental impact. In this particular case, the book tries to force people to look at that a bit, because it allows you to basically understand that the socio-environmental effects of this that is supposed to be ethereal are real, so you start to see what the cost is make a digital transition in this context of the energy transition. In my opinion, it is also a sociopolitical problem.

A feminist look

These days, Paz Peña wonders why artificial intelligence is a feminist issue. This is what she has called the project that she has together with the Brazilian organization Coding Rights with which they intend to show why the effects of artificial intelligence are a feminist agenda. There they analyze the biases that they may have in their design and how it affects, for example, people of race or gender. A look that she shares in her essay with a panoramic view of someone who knows the field in which she has been moving for years in research projects and public policies.

Q. Can there be a feminist AI?

R. It is impossible to make a feminist AI because ultimately what it does is a binary view of the world: you are A or you are B, because you have to reduce it to a database and it cannot allow you those light, dark and gray areas, which to me seems which is the most beautiful thing on the feminist agenda. That is, to get out of that binary. But there does have to be an AI outside of technocapitalism. That feminist AI first has to be complete and get out of that idea of ​​technology as a magic wand.