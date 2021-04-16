After the storm comes the calm. After a hellish year, in which she saw her mother die and, four months later, her husband from a devastating brain tumor, Paz Padilla begins to perceive the light. He has just published ‘The humor of my life’ and has already sold more than 25,000 copies in one week. The Harper Collins publishing house is now releasing the fourth edition. “It is not a self-help book,” emphasizes this loquacious, friendly and outgoing woman from Cádiz, capable of speaking with humor even of death. It is not a self-help manual, but it could help people who, like her, must face the difficult task of accompanying a loved one in a terminal illness. “People tell me that they cry and laugh when they read it, and that excites me.”

What the presenter of ‘Sálvame’ relates is the “beautiful story” she lived with her first love, Antonio Vidal, whom she met at age 14 and with whom she met again two decades later. «We meet again, we love each other, we get married … And suddenly illness and death appear. So I ask myself how I can help him to transcend, how I can find consolation in this great pain that I have in my soul ». In her book she explains the process that she went through parallel to her husband’s agony. “I have looked for answers in religion, in philosophy, in quantum physics, in psychologists. I have read thousands of self-help books.

Palliative care experts, such as Dr. Enric Benito, and well-known psychologists such as Rafael Santandreu advised the presenter in the hardest moments. “I have relied on great professionals to understand how I could help Antonio to die, to understand that I had to let him go, that I could not bury myself alive with him.” Today Paz confesses that she is still in love with ‘her’ Antonio, “and I think that I am going to be like this all my life.” But he also admits to having a great capacity for love. «I think that one life is many lives. And we must not stop loving ».

What is clear is that “no matter how much you hide, death catches you. In the end you face her, yours or that of your loved ones. And that can be lived without anguish. In the end I have succeeded ». But he has not escaped suffering the inevitable duel. «I have not been sleeping for a year, I was crying inconsolably. Even today I still cry every day, but I already cry without anguish. I think I’ve gotten over that. I have sadness, I miss my husband a lot, but I accepted that he was going to die, I accompanied him to the end and now I have immense peace. I have learned to face death. And I feel a little wiser.

Born in Cádiz 51 years ago, María de la Paz Padilla Díaz is the sixth of seven siblings, and she declares having had a very happy childhood.

“In my house there was always joy despite being a very humble family and having endured many hardships.” His father worked as a glazier and stagehand and his mother was a vital and resilient Andalusian woman who, despite having buried her four brothers and their parents, when it was time to leave this world proclaimed: «It is a joke to have to leave here with how good it is ». Paz, who as a child was “a horny and a whore, in the sense of being in the street all day,” took over from her mother in always carrying humor as a flag.

His daughter, Anna Ferrer, who at 24 is successful in the networks as an ‘influencer’, has also inherited the vitality of her grandmother. “When I separated,” Paz remembers, “my daughter was five years old and I told her: ‘Fat, here you have to help me, because I am an artist and there are things in which you have to lean on me and others on you. And so it has been. Today the presenter boasts of being an economist and entrepreneur daughter. «I am also very restless, the same I restore furniture that I paint or I put myself with gardening or electricity. I am happier at Leroy Merlin than at Loewe, I swear to you ».

Before succeeding as a comedian, the versatile Padilla studied Fine Arts and worked as a nursing assistant. Last month, he contracted the coronavirus. «I was hospitalized for two days, with oxygen, but they gave me Eparina and sent me home. Now I am healthy and I have antibodies. However, when they tell me, I will get vaccinated because I want to travel. To India, to Africa, to those places where life really is, because this of ours is an artificial bubble ».

After all the experiences, the gossip and pitched battles on the set are insignificant to the presenter of ‘Save me’. Now, when he sees these furious socialites getting caught up in trivial matters, he can’t help but think that “they have a long way to go.”