El Hormiguero He has counted on Wednesday night with the visit of Paz Padilla. The comic has chatted with Pablo Motos about her work, The humor of my lifeas well as some other curious anecdote that has happened over the years.

His viral fall in a bicycle in China, steal bulbs with his brother or how he almost ends up arrested on a flight have been some of them. Precisely, this last experience has stood out for a joke that has made the Andalusian referring to Lucas’s operated nosefrom Andy and Lucas.

The television has told that during a Transylvania flight to Madrid he met a boxer who had been champion of a competition and took a photo. “It was a piece of uncle who looked at me and said: ‘La Paz Padilla’. I had the nose to Andy and Lucas“He acknowledged and then she and Pablo Motos laughed at the jocular comment.

“It was a joke, it was a joke“Peace Padilla added as soon as he realized that his words could hurt the singer, who confessed precisely in Your last visit to El Hormiguero that is having a very bad time due to the result of his intervention.

After this parenthesis, the humorist continued to tell her history: “It turns out that at that time we get up, we take the photo and A lady bothered her that he was hindering. ‘What a bad education. What a little shame, ‘he said. “

“He started shouting and the police came. They had to get us out of the plane “explained Paz Padilla, that at that time she stressed that she had nothing to do. “The pilot saved me,” he concluded with his story, thanking that the person in charge of the flight helped her.