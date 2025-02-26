Paz Padilla has visited this Wednesday El Hormiguero To talk about his work, The humor of my life. At a time of the interview, the comedian has been accompanied by her daughter, Anna Ferrer, and in her speech she commented that The last time he went to the program coincided with Broncano’s invitation.

After talking with her guest about several anecdotes of her life, Pablo Motos has invited the influencerwho was sitting among the public, to go down and accompany him already his mother To speak the three together for a while.

The content creator agreed to it and as soon as he sat down, Paz Padilla proposed to her daughter: “Anna, tell Pablo the last time you came to El Hormiguero“.”What do you want, never invite me, right?“The young woman replied to her mother.

“What happened?” Asked the presenter, with some curiosity. “I’m going to tell you. Do you know who came guest? That I think is the only time he will come in his life. Broncano“Anna Ferrer confessed to this information. Pablo Motos was surprised: Ah, that is, you came to see Broncano El Hormiguero“.” Yes, because I say: this is a very special thing, I don’t want to lose myself, “she said.

“How many times have you told Broncano that I want to go to his program?” Paz Padilla continued with the subject. “And he hasn’t taken you,” replied the influencerleaving in the air if you have ever made the proposal to Jiennense. “Never”, The humorist confirmed. “Do not worry, which tomorrow comments,” said Pablo Motos in a joke tone referring to Broncano.

After this little reference to Jiennense, mother and daughter spoke with motorcycles about the Labor projects that have together: the clothing brand not na na and the agency Influencers Papaya communication.