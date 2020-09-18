Paytm is back in the Google Play Store. Once again it has become available for downloads in the Google Play Store. The company has given information about this by tweeting. Earlier on Friday, Google said that it has removed the Paytm app from the Play Store for violating its policy on sports betting activities.

Update: And we’re back! 4 – Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

The Paytm app could not be downloaded or updated, but the current users of this app had no impact at the moment. In an e-mail reply on Friday, Google said, “The app has been blocked due to violations of play policies – an explanation has been issued today ahead of the IPL tournament regarding our policy.”

Google also said that the move would only affect the app’s availability on the Play Store and would not affect its users. Meanwhile, Paytm tweeted a tweet that the Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on the Google Play Store for new downloads or updates.

The company said, “This (app) will be back very soon (on the Play Store). All your money is completely safe, and you can use your Paytm app as usual. ”Paytm is a popular digital transaction app.

Google said in a blog post on Friday that it does not allow apps promoting sports betting and such apps will be removed from the Google Play store. Such apps are launched in large numbers before major sporting events like IPL in India. The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin in the UAE from 19 September.

“We do not allow online casinos or endorse any irregular gambling app that facilitates sports betting,” Google said in a blog post. This includes apps that encourage customers to visit an external website that offers a chance to win money or cash prizes in sports by taking money. This is a violation of our policies. ”

The blog post states that these policies are to protect users from potential harm. Google also said that when an app violates these policies, its developer is notified of it, and is removed from the Google Play Store until the developer makes the app compliant with the rules goes.