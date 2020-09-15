Highlights: Paytm has alleged that Google has separate policies for itself, while others have separate policies.

Paytm alleges that Google Pay itself is making similar offers based on cricket.

On this, Paytm has said that both cashback and scratch card offers are valid in India.

Cashback facility is being given by following all the rules and laws of the government.

These days there is a war between Google and Paytm. Meanwhile, Paytm has alleged that when it comes to apps, Google has its own separate policy, while the rest is different. This allegation has been leveled against the fact that cashback campaigns are being run on Google itself, which are being said to be betting when run by Paytm.

Digital payment company Paytm claimed on Sunday that even after being legalized in India, Google forced it to withdraw its cashback offer. Paytm also alleged that Google’s payment service ‘Google Pay’ is making a similar offer based on cricket itself. Reacting to this, Google said that mere cashback and vouchers are not violations of Google Play betting policies. He said that if the policies are violated further, the Google Play developer account can be suspended.

What is the matter?

Google had temporarily removed Paytm’s app from its App Store ‘Play Store’ after the policy update of September 18 ahead of the IPL cricket tournament. Paytm’s app was able to come back to the Play Store when it withdrew the cashback feature from a cricket-related feature. Paytm said in a blog post that it was forced to accept Google’s provision of removing the UPI cashback and scratch card facility to get back on the Android Play Store.

‘Cashback and scratch card are valid’

The company said, “Both (cashback and scratch card) offer is valid in India and cashback facility is being given following all the rules and laws of the government.” A Google spokesperson contacted about this On leaving it said that merely offering cashback or voucher is not a violation of our Google Play betting policy. He said that Google has implemented the Play Store betting policy afresh last week. This policy prohibits online casinos or sports betting apps.

A Google spokesperson said, “We deliberately implement our policies to provide consumers with a safe experience, as well as to provide developers with the platform and tools to build a sustainable business.” In the event of repeated violations, we can also take serious steps, including the suspension of Google Play developer account. Our policies apply to all developers. ”

‘App play store policies discriminated against’

Paytm said that the policies of the App Play Store are discriminatory and have been created to indirectly establish Google’s monopoly in the market. He said that he was forced to follow this discriminatory policy. The payment company said that Google Pay itself has started the fast shots campaign. In this campaign it has been clearly said that to get a fixed prize of up to one lakh rupees, make a run. Google Pay has also introduced it at the beginning of the cricket season.

Google did not listen to Paytm

Paytm also alleged that Google did not give it any opportunity to answer its objections or put forth its views. Paytm said in its blog, “We believe that our promotional campaign was within the guidelines and we had not committed any violations. It was not related to gambling in any way.” Paytm said that its gaming subsidiary Paytm is running its promotions by paying on Google-owned platform YouTube with First Games facility, but according to Google’s policies, the same ads are not allowed to run on the Paytm app.