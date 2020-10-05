Paytm has launched its Mini App Store to compete with Google. A few days ago Google removed Paytm from the Play Store. In such a situation, bringing its own mini app store by Paytm can increase the concern of Google. With the introduction of Paytm’s Mini App Store, users have got an option in addition to Google Play Store.Paytm’s Android Mini App Store will also benefit app developers and brands as its reach and distribution is very high. Paytm stated on its website that the Mini App Store will integrate open source technology such as HTML and JavaScript and will give access to 150 million active users of the Paytm app.

Moto Razr 5G foldable smartphone will be launched in India today, learn details

Popular application entry

Apps have been entered on Paytm’s Mini App Store. Currently, many more apps have been listed on Paytm Mini App Store, such as 1MG, NetMeds, Decathlon. Paytm says that developers can distribute apps on this platform at zero percent payment charge through Paytm Volt and UPI. App developers will have to pay a 2 percent charge for doing this with a credit card.



Company CEO tweeted

The Paytm Mini App Store also has a payment collection option with different marketing tools along with a developer dashboard for analytics. Paytm CEO and Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also tweeted a tweet at the launch of Mini App Store.

Sale of Realme Narzo 20 and Realme 7 Pro, know the price

1.2 crore visits on beta version in September

Mini apps are a kind of custom build mobile web, which gives users an app-like experience without downloading. On October 8, the company is also going to hold a ‘Paytm Mini App Developer Conference’. Paytm’s App Store was available in beta for some time for select users. App users liked it a lot and received 12 million visits in September.