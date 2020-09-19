The popular payment app Paytm has returned to the Google Play store and users can download it. On Friday, Google removed this app from the Play Store, although the reason for this was not revealed then. A Techcrunch report said that the search engine company took the decision to remove the Paytm app from the Google Play store due to ‘repeated violations of the rules’. The good thing is that the app has now returned to the store.

Google did not say anything about the Paytm app, but an updated blog post has been shared by the company over recent violations of gambling-related rules. Suzanne Frey, vice president of Android Security and Privacy, Product, wrote about this, ‘We do not allow online casinos or support any app that is related to betting and offers games when it comes to fussing on sports. It also includes apps that send users to a betting website by luring them to win money or prizes.

Read: Big scam happening during online shopping, government agency warns

Apps occur during IPL

The Paytm Gaming app being offered by the payment app Paytm was also removed from the Play Store, after which the company tweeted and assured the users that their money is completely safe and the app will return to the Play Store soon. The Indian Premier League (IPL), a popular cricket tournament in India, is going to start and with this, many such apps start being downloaded, on which users can win money by using geswork and tukka. Google does not support such apps and for this reason Paytm First Games has also been removed.

Read: Only 5 easy tips, will increase your phone’s battery life

Betting Apps Holiday

Google had earlier questioned Paytm about the gaming related features found in the app, and this was considered in an interview by Paytm co-founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. It is clear that Google does not want any such apps on the Play Store, with the help of which betting or gambling can be done. Many apps offer money and gassing like mind games and skills, which is why even after the betting ban in India, they trick Indian law but Google’s attitude has become clear about them.