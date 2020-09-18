The Paytm app has been removed from the Google Play Store. You can no longer download this app on your smartphone. This move of the Play Store is being seen in association with Paytm’s fantasy game offerings. Interestingly, Google India has published a blog post today highlighting the policies of the Play Store on gambling. Paytm is not mentioned in the blog post, but it does point to the gambling policies of the App Store.

Google wrote in its blog post, “We do not allow online casinos. We do not support irregular apps that facilitate betting in any sport. It also includes whether an app takes users to an external website. Which allows them to participate in the tournament to win real money or cash prizes, doing so is a violation of our policies. “

Google stated that it notifies the developer of a policy violation and removed the app during the action. As soon as it follows the policy guidelines. The app will be reinstalled on the Play Store. Paytm is still available on the Apple App Store and anyone who has an app download on their phone can still use it. There is no problem with the services of the app mentioned so far. In addition, the Paytm for Business app is still available on the Play Store.

Paytm is one of the largest fintech apps not only in India, but globally. According to the latest data from Sensor Tower, Paytm was the sixth most downloaded fintech app in August. During this time, the app was downloaded by 67 lakh people.