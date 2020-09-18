Google withdrew the decision to ban Paytm within four hours (Paytm is back now). Information about this has been tweeted by Paytm itself. Tweeted from Paytm’s official Twitter handle, “And we’re back!”. About four hours ago, news came that Google has decided to remove the Paytm app from its Play Store due to betting (Google removed Paytm from Play store).Let us know that today Google Pay completed its three years in India. Google Pay was launched in India on 18 September 2017. The company had decided to ban Paytm on this occasion. It was said on his behalf that he was working against the policies of Google, for which a notice has already been issued. This action was taken today. Paytm has been accused of betting.

Why is Sachin opposed to Paytm? Know the whole matter

Money was assured to be safe

When the app is removed from the Google Play Store, new users cannot download it and old users cannot update it. In such a situation, the biggest fear of Paytm users was about their account balance. There was a lot of fear among the users about the money which was deposited in Paytm Bank or Wallet. However, it was clearly stated on behalf of the company that they need not fear. Their money is completely safe.