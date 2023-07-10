BBC presenter pays a 17-year-old 45,000 euros in exchange for porn photos. The accusation of the Sun newspaper

An anonymous presenter of the BBC is accused by the Sun newspaper of having paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos. The conductor, probably a famous face of the British broadcaster, was photographed in his underwear on his sofa “ready to have my son perform for him“, said the young man’s mother who would have been paid a total of over 35,000 pounds (45,000 euros) for sexually explicit photos.

There BBC he said he takes the allegations very seriously. Meanwhile, the accused person has been suspended from work, pending the results of internal investigations: the man could also face a police investigation into potential crimes that carry a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Al Sun, the boy’s mother said she reported to the BBC which already happened last May and who, frustrated at continuing to see the man on video, turned to the press. According to the woman, her son after three years “with the money received from the presenter has become a drug addict”.

