Health authorities announced Wednesday, September 23 that they had failed to identify “a common cause” in cases of pediatric cancer in the Sainte-Pazanne sector. 11 cases were identified by the ARS between 2015 and 2019.

“Despite the efforts made”, the Regional Health Agency (ARS), Public Health France and the Regional Directorate for the Environment, Planning and Housing (Dreal) were unable to “identify a common cause that could explain the occurrence of pediatric cancers in the Sainte-Pazanne sector”, in Loire-Atlantique, announced the health authorities in a press release Wednesday, September 23. They nevertheless continue their “active surveillance” and plan “preventive actions to be deployed for the entire population of the territory”.

An epidemiological survey was carried out among the families, more than 600 samples and on-site measurements were carried out and more than 80,000 environmental analyzes were carried out, but “the investigations carried out in the main living environments of children with cancer and on the main industrial sites in the sector have not revealed any proven risk, in the current state of knowledge”, they indicate.

The health authorities have nevertheless “decided to engage in a process of drawing up a local health contract” and “to finance the realization of campaigns of measurements of pesticides in the outside air in the commune of Sainte-Pazanne”. Otherwise, “Research is continuing at the national level on the origins and causes of pediatric cancers”.

The Regional Health Agency counted 11 cases of pediatric cancer in Sainte-Pazanne and its surroundings between 2015 and March 2019, an incidence twice the national average.

But according to the collective “Stop the cancers of our children”, 22 children were reached of cancer in this sector since 2015 and, among them, five have died. The last of these cases was declared in August and the collective called on Emmanuel Macron to protect the health of children in this sector.