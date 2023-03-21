Ministry informed that the expectation is to reach an agreement in the next meeting, which should be held until March 24

The Civil House informed this Monday (20.Mar.2023) that it expects to define the interest rate of the payroll by Friday (24.Mar.). The theme will be taken up again in a new meeting with representatives of the financial system, banks and government.

“After meeting with the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, and of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, and other authorities, it was agreed that a new meeting will be held until Friday […] The expectation is to reach an agreement on the rate”informed in a note the Civil House (read the full story at the end of the article).

The government seeks a “half term” for the interest ceiling on payroll loans. O Power360 found that the intention is to increase the value of the proposed ceiling (1.7%) by up to 2.14%.

Ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Carlos Lupi (Welfare) met on the afternoon of this Monday (20.Mar.2023) with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to discuss payroll loans for INSS (National Institute of Social Security). In addition to Haddad, the president of Caixa Econômica, Rita Serrano, also participated in the meeting at the Civil House.

The topic gained relevance after the government announced the decision taken by the CNPS (National Social Security Council) to reduce the interest rate ceiling from 2.14% to 1.7%.

The CNPS measure led at least 10 financial institutions to suspend operations of payroll credit lines for INSS beneficiaries. In note, the February (Brazilian Federation of Banks) said that “the new ceilings have a high risk of reducing the supply of payroll loans”.

According to the federation, alterations such as the one approved by the “generate relevant distortions in the prices of financial products, producing effects contrary to what is desired”. He also stated that the initiative tends to “restricting the offer of cheaper credit, impacting economic activity, especially consumption”.

“Participating in the meeting were the executive secretaries of the Treasury, Gabriel Galípolo, and of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, Francisco Macena, as well as the presidents of Caixa, Rita Serrano, and of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros.”