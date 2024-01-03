Payroll | Helsinki politicians: The salary mess is not over

The deputy mayors consider the salary mess a big blow to the reputation of the city of Helsinki as an employer.

Helsinki the deputy mayor of education and training Johanna Laisaaren (sd) thinks that the salary mess in Helsinki is not over yet.

“There's still some work to be done.”

According to Laisaari, the most important thing would be to get clarity on situations where the employee's problems with salary payment have continued for a long time. Helsingin Sanomat has told about people who have been actively sorting out their salary matters for up to a year and a half.

Some employees have gotten collection letters of up to thousands of euros for salary payment errors that occurred more than a year ago.

Laisaari considers the two-week repayment period given in the letters unreasonable and praises the promise that the period will be extended to four weeks.

“Of course, it was possible to apply for additional payment time, but it required more effort from the employee.”

Employees in Laisaari's opinion, there should also be more support from the salary calculation for finding out the basis for salary repayment. Several employees have been asked for large sums of money for repayment, but despite many requests, it has been difficult for them to see the calculations on which the amount is based.

It is not right for Laisaari that people have experienced something like this, and he intends to raise the protracted problems of salary payment again in the discussion of the mayor's office.

The current error rate for salary payment is 1.36. Laisaari reminds us that it is hard to get the salary payment of such a large group completely error-free, but we have to strive towards it.

“Every mistake is unfortunate for the employee.”

“Is too much said that the salary mess would be over,” the deputy mayor said Daniel Sazonov (cook) official assessment About sorting out Helsinki's long-standing salary payment problems.

The CEO of Talpa, the city of Helsinki's financial administration service business Anniina Kitulan there are only 1.36 percent of salary errors. Approximately 60,000 salary statements are issued from Helsinki every month, of which approximately 800 are incorrect.

According to Sazonov, the city has worked really hard over the past year and a half to get things under control. It has been reflected in a reduction in the number of payroll errors. The accumulation of uncorrected errors has also been dismantled.

“Still, there are still errors in salary calculations and the workload of supervisors in different industries is high,” says Sazonov.

And does Sazonov consider 800 errors per month to be an acceptable amount?

“Mistakes and adjustments in salary matters are always burdensome for an individual employee. Therefore, they should be eliminated as far as possible. At least there shouldn't be any big mistakes, for example, not getting the whole salary.”

According to Sazonov, it is hardly possible to be completely error-free in the city's salary payment, but when a mistake occurs, it must be resolved immediately.

He expects flexibility and situational sensitivity in, for example, payment schedules from all employers, and especially from a large public operator like Helsinki. It is particularly important, for example, in situations where a low-paid employee has been paid perhaps even thousands of euros too much and the money has to be recovered.

“The wage mess can only be said to be over when the city's reputation as an employer has been restored,” says Sazonov

Deputy Mayor Anni Sinnemäki (vihr) characterizes the salary crisis as having created really difficult situations for individual employees. Like Sazonov, Sinnemäki also considers the crisis a big blow to Helsinki's reputation as an employer.

“The good news is that the proportion of salary errors has been reduced to a lower level than under the old system, but the crisis for individual employees is not over. Situations that require clarification must be handled as best as possible, and in that sense, the city also has some responsibility related to the crisis,” he says.

“Pay errors will continue to occur in the organization of tens of thousands of people, but they must be corrected quickly. An employee must not get into a difficult or impossible situation because of a mistake,” says Sinnemäki.

According to Sinnemäki, the city has tried to learn from the wage crisis by making new rules for managing change projects.

“The goal is that similar failures do not occur in the future, when changes do occur and new systems have to be acquired.”

According to Sinnemäki, the successful management of projects and the prevention of failures such as the wage crisis is ultimately the responsibility of the city's operative management, i.e. the mayor Juhana Vartiainen (coordinator) and head of the office Jukka-Pekka Ujulan responsible.