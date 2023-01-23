Mexico City – (Verónica Gascón) – The increase in the vacation period will have a impact of between 5 and 10 percent on the cost of payroll of the organizations, since some will have to hire extra staff and there will be an increase in the payment of the vacation bonus, warned consultants.

“The financial impact of companies must be seen on a case-by-case basis, but impacts of between 5 and 10 percent are expected, which is not a minor thing,” said Rodrigo Corominas, consulting partner in actuarial services, a specialist in employee benefits at KPMG.

He explained that there will be an impact in the long term because there are benefits that companies pay as components of integration into salary such as Christmas bonus and vacation bonus.

“By increasing the payment of the vacation bonus that integrates the salary, it will also impact their labor liabilities in the long term,” he said.

Other consultants agreed that there will be a economic impact for companies, especially for small and medium-sized ones (SMEs).

“One of the problems that we are seeing is that although this favors the workers, it is a reality that raised costs because it impacts on the vacation premium and yes to this is added the increase in minimum wagecoupled with the issue of high inflation, the private initiative is in a complex situation with costs that is having an impact on collective bargaining,” said Germán de la Garza, a partner at Deloitte.

Due to the increase in vacations, companies will have less time from their staff. / Photo: Darkroom

Companies would have to hire replacements for more vacations

For Tania Estrada, director of Flexible Benefits at Lockton Mexico, companies do not agree with employees taking vacation days continuously, because they will have to hire replacements.

“Companies are not so open to taking these days for replacement and being able to continue with normal work. What is recommended to have a good disconnection is that at least six consecutive days are taken but not every full day,” he explained.

He considered that it also depends on the size of the company. Small and medium-sized companies are the ones that will suffer the most because they are understaffed.

“In SMEs where there is not a large volume of workers, it is more impactful to have a person who does the activities of the person who is on vacation. What they are doing is planning the moment in which they will be able to take that vacation,” Estrada stated.