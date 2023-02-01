PayPal towards 2,000 layoffs

The giant of online payments PayPal it plans to cut about 2,000 jobs, or about 7% of the company’s total workforce, due to a “difficult macroeconomic backdrop.”

“Over the past year, we have made significant progress in strengthening and reshaping our company to address the challenging macroeconomic environment,” said the PayPal president and chief executive officer. Dan Schuman in a press release.

“While we’ve made substantial progress in right-sizing our cost structure and focused our resources on our core strategic priorities, we still have a lot of work to do,” he added, anticipating headcount cuts following those at other giants of the technology sector such as A half, Amazon, Twitter And alphabet.

Subscribe to the newsletter

