PayPal it is one of the most famous services in the world that we have told you about here. There are many online users who can boast of using the company’s services for their transactions. It is therefore easy to deduce that very sensitive data, such as personal data and card and account data, pass through it on a daily basis. If you are curious about what happened to the company stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

PayPal, many accounts have been hacked!

If you usually use PayPal it might be time to start worrying. Between 6 and 8 December a very serious event occurred attack of credential stuffing and that is aimed at the theft of sensitive user data. Obviously the company immediately opened an investigation and at the end of December came to the conclusion that there was a login in some user accounts.

From here on it was easy to establish that the problem does not derive from an internal flaw in PayPal but rather from passwords that may not be too secure for many users. Approximately 34,942 have been hacked. The data at risk are the following:

full names

date of birth

postal addresses

Social Security Numbers

tax identification numbers

transaction histories, details of linked credit or debit cards

PayPal billing information

The company quickly reset all passwords for these accounts and reassured that hackers did not attempt to transact inside these accounts. In short, a not indifferent attack that fortunately it would not appear to stem from vulnerabilities of the internal infrastructure. What do you think about it?