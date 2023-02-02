PayPal you will certainly know it, it is the service that allows you to manage your money and your payments in a simple, fast and intuitive way without necessarily having to enter your card details every time you want to proceed with a purchase on a new site. There are millions of users who use it but today we are not here to praise it, but to tell you about new layoffs!

PayPal: 7% of staff fired

As you may know, the tech sector has been in crisis for quite some time now. Recently, unfortunately, we often bring you news about big layoffs by very famous and well-known companies, just like what happened here, and today it is PayPal’s turn which joins the long list.

The announcement came with a post on the official blog, where the news of the dismissal of as many as 7% of the staff was reported. It is dthe 2000 employees that they will find themselves without a job in no time, but unfortunately the decision was necessary “to face a difficult macroeconomic context and contain expenses”as CEO Dan Schulman explains.

Although in the last quarter PayPal beat expectations on earnings and revenues, in reality the end of the year must not have been easy at all and following this decision the company’s shares they fell by 2%.

#Paypal #lay #employees