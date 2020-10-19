The still very small and similarly functioning Paypal sisters Paydirektand Giropay are teaming up: The German banks and savings banks are merging their offers. Only Giropay is supposed to be retained as a brand – and then apparently as a new name for the Kwitt mobile-to-mobile payment systemserve.

Klarna and Sofort are a little more widespread than the services of the local credit institutions(formerly Sofortüberweisung) and Amazon Pay.

So there are quite a few providers – whether and which one you use for online shopping is ultimately a matter of taste. “Such payment service providers are not necessary, the main advantage is convenience,” says Riechmann. You save yourself the hassle of typing in long card or account details. Often the delivery address is automatically pre-filled at the dealer.

Consumer advocate warns: When in doubt, you become a “transparent customer”

Once you have registered, the payment service provider takes over the processing of the payment process. “It differs whether the service provider transmits the customer’s account data to the dealer or not,” says the expert. In some cases, the payment service provider also learns the entire shopping cart for every purchase – you become a “transparent customer”. If you don’t want that, you should find out in advance which data will be shifted back and forth when paying.

Many providers also advertise their “buyer protection”, which is supposed to help if a retailer does not deliver despite payment. “When paying by direct debit or by credit card, you can also get your money back,” explains consumer advocate Riechmann, “so you are no worse off than with the new payment service providers.”