PayPal mistakenly credits him with 92 quadrillion dollars: for a few seconds he becomes the richest man in the world

A man won a quadrillion Of dollars. So far nothing “strange”, only apparently a lot of luck. But no, because ad PayPal credited the amount by mistake, US company that offers digital payment and money transfer services over the Internet.

In July 2013, Chris Reynolds of Delaware County, Pennsylvania, was stunned to discover that he had been mistakenly handed $92 quadrillion, equal to $92 trillion – that’s a figure with 15 zeros. By opening his account, he discovered that PayPal he had them wrongly credited a total of $92,233,720,368,547,800. The sum momentarily made him the richest person in the world; according to estimates, in fact, he has been handed more money than is currently available on the entire planet.

Reynolds commented on the story: “At first I thought I was in debt for quadrillions, then I realized it was a mistake. It was a ‘nice’ surprise.” When asked what he would do sand could have kept the money, he replied that he would use them to “pay the national debt”.

