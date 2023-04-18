PayPal and Live Nation Entertainment have announced a multi-year partnership that names PayPal as Ticketmaster’s Preferred Payments Partner, offering users the ability to purchase tickets to concerts and shows. As part of the partnership, fans will be able to pay with PayPal products and PayPal Pay in 3 installments across the Ticketmaster platform. PayPal Braintree will also become Ticketmaster’s primary global payment processor, speeding up the purchase process and helping to drive conversion. PayPal Checkout is a secure way to pay, which allows you to choose from the available payment methods, such as credit card, debit card, PayPal balance and bank withdrawal; PayPal Pay in 3 installments allows you to pay for purchases uniformly and in installments, with fixed amounts.

“Our goal is to seamlessly connect artists and event organizers with fans, wherever they are in the world, and PayPal is helping us take that to the next level with a one-stop payment solution.” truly global,” said Mark Yovich, President of Ticketmaster. “This partnership offers fans the continuity and security of having a safe, reliable and accessible payment method wherever they are in the world to attend an event.” Peggy Alford, EVP of Global Sales at PayPal, added: “PayPal’s reach and its ability to offer payment options in global markets is derived from the company’s experience spanning several decades and has resulted in a strong reputation Among Consumers as a Trusted Payment Method Our data shows that consumers are nearly three times more likely to finalize a ticket purchase to a live entertainment event when they see PayPal as a payment option, demonstrating the value PayPal brand brings to this partnership. This expanded engagement between PayPal and Ticketmaster will give fans the ability to purchase in seconds with flexible payment options they know and trust.”