From: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

Hartz-IV: For recipients of ALG-II, especially in these times, the amount and payment date of the standard rates 2022 are important information. © Christoph Hardt/Imago Images

Times are tough for Hartz IV recipients. It is all the more important to know how high the standard rates will be in 2022 – and when they will come. Everything about ALG-II.

Berlin – Electricity and gas prices are rising*, as are food prices. Meanwhile, the Bundestag refuses to increase the standard rate for 2022 for Hartz IV and is thus posing major problems for those drawing unemployment benefits. It is therefore all the more important for recipients of ALG-II to know when the money will come and how high the rates are exactly.*

Kreiszeitung.de summarizes what there is to know about Hartz IV, payment dates and the standard rates 2022 in an overview.*

While the term Hartz IV is well known, many are wondering what exactly is behind it, who the laws are based on and why they are repeatedly sharply criticized. The question of whether the citizen's allowance really abolishes Hartz IV, or just renames it and preserves it in essence, is still open to many.