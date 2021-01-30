The Russian government has approved the indexation of certain payments to the military and employees of some federal executive bodies. The corresponding decree, signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, was published on the official internet portal legal information on Saturday, January 30th.

According to the document, based on the inflation rate established by the Federal Law “On the Federal Budget for 2021 and for the Planning Period of 2022 and 2023”, the indexation of payments to servicemen, employees of some federal executive bodies, citizens dismissed from military service (service), and citizens who passed military training should be carried out using a coefficient of 1.037.

The decree notes that insurance benefits will be indexed for servicemen, citizens called up for military training, representatives of the RF Internal Affairs Department, the state fire service, the penal system, employees of the RF National Guard troops and the RF enforcement agencies.

In addition, benefits for police officers, military personnel and employees of executive authorities, as well as monthly monetary compensation for military personnel, are subject to indexation.

In this case, the document applies to legal relations that arose from January 1 of the current year.

Earlier in the day, the Russian government indexed federal social benefits. So, among other things, from February 1, the amount of some benefits will increase by 4.9%. We are talking, in particular, about payments that are received by disabled people, citizens injured at work, Chernobyl victims, veterans, Heroes of Russia.