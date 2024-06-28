Polish Orlen threatened gas importers with withdrawal of payments to Gazprom

Payments by companies from Hungary, Slovakia and Austria to Gazprom for gas supplied may be frozen. The Polish energy giant Orlen warned the Russian supplier’s partners about this back in May.

The company is seeking compensation for losses it incurred after gas supplies from Russia were cut off in 2022. At that time, Orlen refused to switch to payment in rubles, since the contract specified a different currency, and Gazprom stopped pumping. The company said it is still in a dispute with Gazprom over the long-term gas contract.

Countries have been rushing to change laws to avoid arrest

The Polish warning forced the Hungarian authorities to issue a decree to prevent the seizure of payments from the state-owned company MVM CEEnergy. Budapest explained this decision as a threat to the country’s energy supply. The Slovak company SPP, which purchases gas from Gazprom, followed a similar path. Company representatives confirmed that recent changes in the country’s legislation protect it from the possible seizure of funds for imported Russian gas.

Photo: Artem Pryakhin / Kommersant

Austria’s OMV, which is also under threat of having its payments blocked, declined to comment on the arbitration proceedings but referred to a report from a month ago that said Gazprom’s supplies could be halted due to a foreign court ruling in favor of a “major European energy company.”

“As long as dependence on Russian gas supplies remains, there is a significant risk of a corresponding supply disruption with far-reaching consequences,” quotes Reuters Austrian Ministry of Energy.

Europol Gaz (owned by Orlen) filed a claim against Gazprom last year for $1.45 billion. The parent company is demanding more than $350 million from MVM CEEnergy as security for its debt to the Russian company. Previously, the German Uniper won a multi-billion-dollar arbitration against Gazprom in Stockholm, which allowed it to terminate ineffective gas supply contracts and may set a precedent for similar cases.

Poland refused Russian gas two years ago

In May 2022, the Polish authorities prematurely terminate the agreement on the supply of Russian gas, without waiting for its completion at the end of the year. According to the agreement, the state could count on importing up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia.

Photo: Nikolay Mikhalchenko / TASS

Gazprom has not exported fuel to Poland and Bulgaria since April 27, 2022: the states refused to switch to a new payment scheme, which also requires opening a ruble account in Gazprombank. Moscow made such demands after the start of the military special operation. Nevertheless, the country managed to cope with gas supplies even without supplies from Russia – the storage facilities were 84 percent full.

Then former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called cheap Russian gas “a curse for all of Europe.” The politician criticized Germany for its previous energy policy and at the same time called for expanding sanctions against Russia for attacks on Ukraine. According to him, now all European countries see “the fiasco of German policy, German-Russian policy.”