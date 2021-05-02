After the death of a loved one, you can not only inherit, but also receive payments from the state. First of all, this applies to disabled citizens who were dependent on the deceased. Marina Filippova, Associate Professor of the Department of Labor and Social Law of St. Petersburg State University, informed about this.

“As a general rule, children, parents, spouses of a deceased person, as well as his grandparents, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, have the right to a pension, if there are no persons who are legally obliged to maintain them,” the agency quoted the expert on May 2. “Prime“.

According to Filippova, the size of this pension is determined by the number of pension points accumulated by the deceased in the compulsory pension insurance system, or based on the amount of his salary in relation to family members of the military, or in a fixed amount.

If the deceased was included in the funded pension financing system (applies to people born in 1967 and younger, and under some conditions – men in 1952 and women born in 1957 and younger), has pension savings in a special part of the personal account in the Pension Fund of Russia (PFR) and did not manage to apply for a funded pension for him, this money is paid to his successors, the expert said.

“Successors could be appointed by the deceased from among any persons, he could also determine the shares in which they would be paid pension savings,” she said.

If the deceased did not make such an order, the children, spouse and parents, and in their absence – sisters, brothers, grandfathers, grandmothers and grandchildren (all in equal shares) become legal successors under the law, Filippova added.

If the cause of death was an accident at work or an occupational disease, disabled persons who were dependent on the deceased are entitled to one-time and monthly insurance payments.

The lump sum payment is assigned in the amount of 1 million rubles and is divided between the recipients, which also include the parents and spouse of the deceased and his minor children (and students up to 23 years old). Filippova clarified that monthly payments are set in the amount determined by the deceased’s earnings.

The expert also recalled that a person who has undertaken the obligation to carry out the burial of the deceased is given a social allowance for burial. Its size is determined by the constituent entity of Russia, and the payment is made from the funds of the Social Insurance Fund, the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation or from the budget. Filippova also added that in some regions, in the event of the death of a family member, other payments may be provided.

