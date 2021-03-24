In Moscow, it was suggested that spouses between the ages of 30 and 36 be considered young families. Thanks to this measure, more citizens will be able to receive a lump sum for the birth of children, which ranges from five to ten minimum living wages. Such a bill was discussed in the Moscow City Duma. The draft amendments to the Moscow law “On Youth” were submitted by the United Russia faction in the city parliament, Kommersant learned.

In 2021, the size of the subsistence minimum for the working-age population is 20.5 thousand rubles. Thus, the amount of payments can range from 100 to 200 thousand rubles. The new benefits will require more than 1.8 billion rubles from the budget. It is assumed that this year over 18 thousand families will be able to take advantage of the privilege.

The capital’s mayor’s office supported the expansion of payments and found money for this purpose in the reserve fund. The bill can be considered at a plenary meeting of the Moscow City Duma on Wednesday, March 24, and adopted in three readings at once. At the same time, benefits should be paid for children born after January 1, 2021, and not after the adoption of the bill. Also, benefits will be paid for a “single parent” child between the ages of 30 and 35, inclusive.

Currently, young families are considered to be couples under the age of 30. They are entitled to one-time payments for the birth of children: five living wages for the first child, seven for the second and ten for the third. It is clarified that the benefits offered do not cancel maternity capital and other federal payments.

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor called the Russians the conditions for receiving payments for children. So, when assigning benefits to low-income families with children aged three to seven years, real estate, cars and bank deposits will be taken into account.