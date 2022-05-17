Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Payments Card payments turned to growth last year after the interest rate halt

May 17, 2022
in World Europe
The total value of card payments rose by almost ten per cent last year to EUR 57 billion.

Card payments The number started to grow again last year, says the Bank of Finland. Last year, a total of 1.9 billion payments were made with Finnish payment cards, which is 5 per cent more than in the previous year.

The interest rate pandemic began in the second year, and according to the Bank of Finland, the growth in the number of card payments stopped at that time.

The total value of card payments rose by almost ten per cent last year to EUR 57 billion. However, Korona was still visible in card payments abroad last year, as their value was 67 percent lower than before the pandemic.

There has been a significant change in the way we use card payments. Local payment was used more and more often last year, and the share of local payment in all card payment transactions rose to almost 60 per cent. Instead, the share of card payments made on a chip or magnetic stripe decreased.

Recommended

