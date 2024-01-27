Payment | With Mobilepay, you can find out the identity of the owner of a secret phone number

Some of Mobilepay's users use the application for number inquiries. Previously, the application could be used with a nickname, but nowadays the application shows the user's full name.

When you make a money transfer or payment request with Mobilepay, you can search for recipients with just a phone number. If the owner of the phone number is registered as a Mobilepay user, his name with first and last name will be displayed. When entering random numbers into the application, you may find unknown people and learn their names.

Some of Mobilepay's users have used the application as a kind of number search. For example, when an unknown number calls, Mobilepay has been able to check who the number belongs to, if its owner has registered as a user of the application.

Vipps Mobilepay's Finland country manager Perttu Kröger according to this kind of use has occurred especially among young people. However, it is difficult to assess its generality, because the number can be applied for even if the payment request or money transfer does not take until completion.

“It is not entirely appropriate for consumers to use Mobilepay as a number lookup service, but the logic is necessary to confirm the payer's information before accepting the payment,” says Kröger.

Previously You could also use Mobilepay with an invented nickname. At that time, when searching by number, the application showed the name that the user had chosen himself. However, the application was renewed on Tuesday, January 23, and at the same time, the possibility to use a nickname was removed.

Kröger reminds that other mobile payment applications, such as OP group's Pivo, also work in the same way. The full name of the payer is also displayed in the account transactions of many banks.

Some users may find it uncomfortable that basically anyone can find them and find out their full name through the payment application. You can also find out the name of the owner of the secret number if he is registered as a user.

If you don't want to bring up your own name, Kröger urges you to take good care of your own phone number and pass it on carefully.

Kröger says that the company received feedback from its Finnish users that the possibility of using the name tag was removed. The amount of feedback was even a little surprising, because in Norway, for example, the practice has been in force for a long time, and there has not been a similar discussion there.

Because of the feedback, Mobilepay is now investigating whether it would be possible to show only the users' official nickname in the application, says Kröger.

“However, we do not want to go back and enable the use of an alias and increase the risk of abuse towards our users. In the future, name information will only be retrieved from the official register,” he says.

About the possibility we gave up using the nickname because we wanted to increase the security of the application. At the same time, they wanted to make payment transactions more transparent.

“When using a name tag, there is a risk that the user thinks the payment goes to person A and then it goes to person B. As a licensed operator, we have an obligation to show the payee's information so that the payer can be sure that the payment goes to the person he wants,” says Kröger.

So far, according to Kröger, there have been few abuses in Finland compared to other Nordic countries. However, since the use of Mobilepay has expanded significantly in Finland in recent years, the reform was intended to prevent the growth of potential abuses.

Mobilepay has approximately 2.6 million users in Finland. In addition, the application is used by more than 50,000 merchants and online stores.

Norway's Vipps bought Mobilepay in the fall of 2022. Vipps' owner banks own about 72 percent of Mobilepay, and Danske Bank the rest.