Ciudad Juarez.– The payment operation for the programs for senior citizens’ pensions, support for people with disabilities and working mothers will be suspended starting today and will continue until Wednesday of next week.

In this particular operation there will be days without deposits, so some bills will be affected by the delay in the delivery of the money they are entitled to. This is due to the holiday in which all school and work activities are suspended, including banking.

According to the official calendar of the Ministry of Welfare, the suspension of payments will begin this Sunday and continue on Monday and Tuesday, before resuming the payment of the subsidy on Wednesday.

Thus, on Wednesday, September 18, it will be the turn of the deposit of the support to the beneficiaries whose first letter of the paternal surname is R; on Thursday, the letter S; on Friday the letters T, U and V, and on Saturday, September 21, the dispersion concludes with the letters W, X, Y and Z.

Senior citizens receive a pension of six thousand pesos corresponding to two two-month periods, while people with disabilities receive 3,100 pesos and working mothers receive 1,600 pesos.

The welfare card is the only official means of collecting government support, which is expected to increase in 2025.

On this border, there are more than 107 thousand beneficiaries registered in the three programs managed by the Ministry of Welfare.

In August, the process of incorporating people who turn 65 or older in July and August into the pension program for senior citizens concluded, after having suspended incorporations into the program since March due to the electoral process.

For this group of people, the delivery of their bank cards is expected in October, but they will arrive without the subsidy deposited; however, this would arrive in January with a kind of retroactive effect.

“We are waiting for definitions in this regard, they will surely have resources starting in the last two months, but it will probably be activated in January with a retroactive effect (…) Due to the change of the Government of Mexico, it is likely that events will not occur with the regularity with which they have been occurring during the validity of this administration, but the pension for each beneficiary is assured,” said Rafael Mata, deputy delegate of Social and Human Development of the Secretariat of Welfare in Chihuahua.