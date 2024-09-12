Mexico City.- The blockage in the Chamber of Deputies puts at risk the payment of salaries of workers who are under the honorary and temporary regimes.

More than a week after the closure, due to protests by workers of the Judicial Branch, administrative staff have not been able to enter the facilities of the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro.

This would make it difficult to process the payment for the last month of the last Legislature for workers under the honorarium regime, which must be made on September 15. For temporary workers, the payment corresponding to the month of August must be made no later than September 20.

“On September 15th we will see if the payments actually arrive,” said one of the workers.

More than a week after the blockade of the Chamber of Deputies, legislators have not been able to enter, nor have administrative or cleaning staff. The blockade, which began on September 3, occurs in the midst of a change of administration in the Legislature, so new appointments and hiring of administrative staff of the Chamber and of the parliamentary groups, such as advisors, have not been able to be made. In legislative matters, the blockade of the legislative palace of San Lázaro has delayed the discussion of the reforms regarding the rights of indigenous peoples and the National Guard. The majority had originally planned to discuss both proposals in September, immediately after the judicial reform, but so far, this has not been possible. The deputies have also not been able to carry out the distribution of commissions, although it is foreseeable that, for the moment, their integration is not urgent, given that the opinions that they plan to discuss were approved in the last Legislature. This year, the Economic Package is expected to be delivered by the Ministry of Finance to the Chamber of Deputies until November 15, due to the change of Administration. Yesterday, the coordinator of Morena deputies, Ricardo Monreal, reported that they will not seek to enter the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro by force to avoid generating conditions of confrontation. The legislator indicated that if the protesters do not withdraw of their own free will, they could meet until next week to discuss the reform on indigenous peoples and the one that transfers the National Guard to the Ministry of National Defense.

The first one was already publicized in the session of last September 4th at the alternate headquarters of Magdalena Mixhuca, while the second one -which would bring the National Guard to the Sedena structure- is planned to be publicized on Tuesday, with the objective of holding sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.