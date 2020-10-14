Giropay and Sofort establish a connection to the current account

Other services access the current account directly, including Giropay or the Klarna Sofort offer. These establish a connection to the current account during the payment process. In order to initiate the transfer, customers have to enter the access data for online banking. The transfer is then pre-filled with the recipient’s data and only needs to be approved with a TAN. The dealer receives the information that the goods have been paid for and can start shipping.

In addition, Klarna or PayPal, for example, offer purchase on account. This means that Klarna customers have 14 days to pay the invoice, but not 14 days after receipt of the ordered goods, but 14 days after the invoice date. In fact, the payment deadline is shorter by the shipping time.

In the event of a complaint: The consumer advice center advises contacting the seller first

Problems often arise with these payment methods when the ordered goods are not liked or have defects, reports Riechmann from practice. “Many buyers then make it too easy for themselves and have the amount already debited booked back on the spot.”

The problem: This means they are falling behind with the payment service, which may initiate a collection process. And that can quickly become expensive for the customer due to the reminder fees due. “In order to avoid this, the buyer always has to contact the seller first if the goods are not to their liking and explain the cancellation of the order to him,” emphasizes Riechmann. The seller, in turn, must then arrange for the purchase price to be reimbursed.

Buyer protection programs do not offer complete protection when doing business online

You should also follow this path if there is a buyer protection program such as PayPal. This is intended to protect the customer if goods do not arrive, are damaged or the wrong goods have been delivered. Then PayPal promises to refund the purchase price. But be careful: “Not all cases are covered here, for example when money is paid to private individuals,” said the consumer advocate.

Late delivery: Money still has to be paid on time

If you have chosen “purchase on account” when ordering and the goods have not yet arrived by the due date, you cannot simply wait to pay: “Even then you are in default and have to reckon with a collection process.” In such cases you should inform both the retailer and the payment service so that the invoicing process is suspended accordingly.

Observe general safety rules for online business

In general, lawyer Riechmann also advises that the usual security rules should be observed when using online payment services, i.e. not clicking on links in e-mails if it is not 100 percent certain that they really come from the payment service, or the access data to Account not to be passed on, even if requested.

In addition: “If the service offers a double authentication method, users should always activate it.” Paypal, for example, sends an SMS with a six-digit code to the mobile phone, which must be entered in addition to the access data, thus ensuring greater security.