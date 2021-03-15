Payment services The market value of Stripe, which provides services to many Finnish companies, multiplied to less than EUR 80 billion a year

Founded by the Irish brothers, Stripe will benefit from the acceleration of e-commerce and the growth of its customer businesses.

World Stripe, the most valuable over-the-counter fintech company, has raised EUR 500 million in new capital from investors in its financing round.

According to Stripe, its market value has already been set at EUR 80 billion in the round. That means the company’s value has nearly tripled in less than a year, making it the most valuable growth company in the United States. Yet in April last year, the Stripe was worth $ 36 billion.

Stripe’s payment services competitors include Klarna, Square and Paypal, Europe’s most valuable fintech startups. Klarna collected in early March in the funding round funding of around € 800 million.

Patrick Collison, 32, and John Collison, 30, founded Stripe in 2010. The imputed value of the Irish brothers ’assets also multiplied with the recent round of funding. According to Bloomberg’s billionaire listing, the value of both brothers ’assets rose to $ 11.4 billion.

Read more: John Collison, 29, who visited Slush, made himself a billionaire – a successful product can also be found in the Hesburger app

Stripe is developing software services that enable businesses to accept online payments. Its customers include Amazon, Slack, Salesforce, Doordash and Lyft, among others. Stripe’s rapid growth has been due in particular to the fact that many of its early-stage customers have themselves grown into large companies.

In Finland, Stripe’s customers have included Hesburger, Fortum, Fazer and Sanoma, which also includes Helsingin Sanomat.

Stripen according to the release, Allianz, Axa, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity, Sequoia Capital and the Irish financial authority NTMA, among others, took part in the funding round. With the funds raised in the funding round, Stripe intends to invest in the development of its Dublin headquarters and European operations. Stripe has another headquarters in San Francisco.

CFO of the company Dhivya Suryadevara has commented To Bloomberg, Stripe did not actually need funding at this stage. Partner in Sequoia Capital and member of the Board of Stripe Mike Moritz emphasizes that the hundreds of millions raised in the funding round are a ‘bad day fund’.

Moritz and Suryadevara both say Stripe plans to continue making acquisitions and is not currently seeking listing on the stock exchange.