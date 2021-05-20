The Deputy Chairman of the German Parliament’s Fact-Finding Committee in charge of investigating the incident of the Wirecard payment services company accused the consulting and auditing firm, Ernst & Young, of committing serious errors in the bankruptcy incident.

The deputy, Hans Michelbach, of the Bavarian Christian Social Party, said today, Thursday, that “Ernst & Young” carried out “catastrophic vetting activities.”

Michelbach expressed his belief that “the critical position that every reviewer should take in principle has been completely absent, and the question now is whether the issue here is related to corruption or other aspects.” He believed that this matter should be evaluated by the courts in the end.

Earlier, the committee heard in a closed session the report of the private investigator, Martin Vampach, on the work of the company “EY”, which undertook the review of the annual financial statements of Waircard over a period of years during which it is believed that Wirecard falsified its public budgets according to the investigations of the German public prosecutor.

Jens Zimmermann, a financial policy specialist in the Social Democratic Party, said that the question remains open: “How could it happen that a review firm with such experience made such huge mistakes that ultimately led to a completely wrong picture of Waircard’s budget and financial position?” He pointed out that investors and some members of the supervisory board had drawn wrong conclusions based on these errors.