Due to the increased prices, payment problems are piling up for more and more households. Nearly four in ten households have difficulty making ends meet. This is apparent from the report Getting around and payment problems 2022 that Nibud presents today.

The survey shows that a third of households receive payment reminders, 21 percent have made a payment arrangement, and 10 percent of households have requested an advance on their salary. More and more Dutch people are also withdrawing money from their savings account (9 percent compared to 6 percent in 2018) and borrowing money from family to settle payment arrears (20 percent).

Nibud director Arjan Vliegenthart is concerned: ,,The panic that many experience about all the increased prices is reflected in these figures. It is visible that many Dutch people are burdened by high fixed costs and rising expenditure. We are really in a spending crisis and people are doing their best to pay all the bills.”

More people are concerned

According to the report, 37 percent of Dutch people have trouble making ends meet. That percentage is comparable to that of 2018. But the information institute does see a number of major changes. For example, more people are worried about money than in 2018. People with benefits or a low income more often than average have difficulty making ends meet, just as in 2018, but it is not limited to these groups.

A striking number of young people up to the age of 35 say that they have difficulty making ends meet. Nearly half of them (49 percent) have difficulty getting by and over a quarter say they have difficulty or very difficulty making ends meet. Never before has Nibud seen this age group so stand out compared to other age groups. "The pressure on young adults is great and if you can no longer participate because of money problems, you can feel sidelined, with all the consequences that entails," says Vliegenthart.

The information institute also sees that more higher income groups have difficulty making ends meet. In 2018, 6 percent of higher incomes indicated that they found it difficult to very difficult to make ends meet, this will rise to 12 percent in 2022. The main reason that higher incomes give is that they spend money too easily. They may have difficulty adjusting their spending to the current situation in which energy and food have become significantly more expensive, according to Nibud. In the study, a higher income is understood to mean a net monthly income of more than 2250 euros for a single-person household and more than 4000 euros for a two- or more-person household.

Exciting

Earlier this year, Nibud already saw that due to the increased fixed costs and, on top of that, the increased food prices, many people are having trouble paying the bills. 2023 will be an exciting year financially, Vliegenthart fears. "To what extent will people benefit from the extensive purchasing power package and the energy ceiling? And is everyone getting the help they need?"

Last month, the ABN AMRO Economic Bureau concluded that the number of payment arrears among health insurers had risen by almost 20 percent. In the Nibud survey, health insurance is number one among bills paid late (28 percent), followed by energy bills (27 percent) and water (24 percent).

In the study, more than 2,500 people between the ages of 18 and 75 were questioned via an online questionnaire. To lend a helping hand to consumers, the information institute is launching the free online training today Get started with your finances.

