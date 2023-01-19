The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on employers who employ domestic workers to register in the Wage Protection System to take advantage of the advantages it provides them and the innovative solutions that enable them to pay the wages of their workers in the easiest and most convenient way, explaining that it provides, in cooperation with the Central Bank of the UAE, to all employers the option to pay The wages of domestic helpers electronically through banks, exchange offices or financial institutions accredited and authorized to provide the service by the Central Bank.

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Domestic Workers, Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, said: “Giving the opportunity for employers to pay the wages of domestic workers through the system comes within the framework of the Ministry’s endeavor to develop the system of services provided to employers and citizen and resident families, in order to meet their aspirations and needs and in the manner in which It is consistent with the legislation regulating the work of this category of employment, especially since the wage protection system would enable employers to document the payment of the wages of the domestic workers who work for them, and at the same time enhance the protection in the processes of disbursing these wages.

Al-Nuaimi stressed the importance of the wage protection system in enhancing the principle of transparency, stability and protection of both parties to the contractual relationship, as well as ensuring that the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is constantly informed of data related to wages and reducing labor disputes related to wages, as well as providing a safe work environment for domestic workers, which is positively reflected in strengthening its position The country is an ideal safe destination for living and working.

He added, “Employers can now benefit from the advantages of paying the wages of their domestic workers in various professions electronically after registering in the system and contracting with the financial authorities authorized by the Central Bank to provide the service that will be applied to five professions out of 19 for domestic workers, as of From next April 1, based on Ministerial Resolution No. 675 of 2022 regarding the payment of wages for some domestic service workers’ professions through the Wage Protection System.

The aforementioned professions include “a private agricultural engineer, a private representative, a home care provider, a private teacher, and a private trainer.” Their wages are paid through the system, with the exception of the assistant worker who has a labor complaint pending before the court and does not work for the employer, and the assistant worker who is registered with an interruption report. from work, and the new domestic worker within a period of 30 days from the date of the start of his employment contract.

It is noteworthy that the 19 auxiliary labor occupations include the employee, the sailor, the guard, the shepherd, the groomer, the contractor, the falconer, the worker, the housekeeper, the cook, the nanny, the farmer, the gardener, the private driver, the private agricultural engineer, the special delegate, and the home care provider. Private tutor and private coach.

The UAE began applying the wage protection system to workers in private sector establishments in 2009, which had a significant positive impact on the stability of the contractual labor relationship between employers and workers in this sector.