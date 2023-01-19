The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on employers, who employ auxiliary workers, to register in the wage protection system to take advantage of the advantages it provides to them, and innovative solutions that enable them to pay the wages of their workers in the easiest way, explaining that it is provided in cooperation with the Emirates Central Bank to all employers. The option of paying domestic workers wages electronically through banks, exchange offices, or financial institutions accredited and authorized to provide the service by the Central Bank.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic Labor, Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, said that allowing employers to pay the wages of domestic workers through the system comes within the framework of the ministry’s endeavor to develop a system of services provided to employers and citizen and resident families, in order to meet their aspirations and needs in a manner consistent with the legislation regulating the work of this category. Employment, especially since the wages protection system would enable employers to document the payment of the wages of the domestic workers who work for them, and at the same time enhance protection in the processes of disbursing these wages.

Al-Nuaimi stressed the importance of the wage protection system in enhancing the principle of transparency, stability and protection of both parties to the contractual relationship, in addition to ensuring that the ministry keeps abreast of data related to wages, reducing labor disputes related to wages, as well as providing a safe work environment for domestic workers, which is positively reflected in the promotion of The country’s status as an ideal safe destination for living and working.

He added that employers can now benefit from the advantages of paying the wages of their domestic workers in various professions electronically, after registering in the system and contracting with the financial authorities authorized by the Central Bank to provide the service, which will be applied to five professions out of 19 professions for domestic workers, as of the first of September. Next April, based on Ministerial Resolution No. 675 of 2022 regarding the payment of wages for some domestic service workers’ professions through the Wage Protection System.

The aforementioned professions include: “private agricultural engineer”, “special delegate”, “home caregiver”, “private teacher” and “private trainer”.

Wages are paid through the system, with the exception of the domestic worker who has a labor complaint pending before the judiciary and does not work for the employer, the domestic worker who has a notice of absence from work registered, and the new domestic worker within a period of 30 days from the date of the start of his employment contract.

It is noteworthy that the 19 auxiliary labor occupations include the employee, the sailor, the guard, the shepherd, the groomer, the interpreter, the falconer, the worker, the housekeeper, the cook, the nanny, the farmer, the gardener, the private driver, the private agricultural engineer, the special representative, and the home care provider. Private tutor, private coach.

The UAE began applying the wage protection system to workers in private sector establishments in 2009, which had a significant positive impact on the stability of the contractual labor relationship between employers and workers in this sector.