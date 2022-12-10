The employers have a term before Tuesday, December 20 to pay their employees bonus annual. The Federal Labor Law establishes a minimum of 15 days per year, considering the full year of work.

The minimum days of Christmas bonus payment are 15 per full year. Some companies due to internal policies or collective contracts come to pay a greater number of days of this benefit.

The bonus it is paid proportionally to the months worked by the employee in the year in the company.

The salary with which to determine the bonus payment It is the worker’s diary. If any worker had variable income (eg commissions), the bonus is calculated with an average salary.

ISR in Christmas bonus collection

Workers are entitled to an exemption for the Income tax 30 days of minimum wage for the payment of bonus. In 2022 for the interior of the country this amount rises to $5,186.10. When a worker receives a Christmas bonus greater than the previous amount, the calculation of the tax to be withheld proceeds.

We recommend you read:

Annual adjustment of wages and salaries

Employers must make the annual adjustment of the ISR retained their workers unless they inform that they are going to present their annual declaration. The differences in favor must be delivered to the workers and those in charge must be notified to the Treasury no later than February 28 of the following year. It is recommended to apply this adjustment during the Christmas bonus payment or no later than the payment of the 2nd half of December.

Suggestion:

At the time of paying the bonus, obtain a signature of receipt on a printed document, as well as issue CFDI of salaries.