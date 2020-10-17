Highlights: Big scam during Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh

Scam revealed in the payment of hotel rooms

Only one group C employee found guilty in the investigation

Lucknow

Many hotels were booked for three days in the name of UP Investors Summit and Ground Breaking Ceremonies. Most of the rooms remained vacant, but hotels were paid Rs 1.80 crore. After its complaint in the Chief Minister’s Office, the then Principal Secretary set up an inquiry. The investigation proved the allegations to be true, but surprisingly, only the tourism directorate’s group ‘C’ was found guilty for such a large irregularity and it has been recommended to transfer only to another district. At the same time, no action has been taken even after six days of this recommendation made on 5 October.

In the ground breaking ceremonies of Investors Summit-2018 and 2019, the Department of Tourism officials have shown an arbitrary stance. It is alleged that the officers put forward a small employee and made an arbitrary payment to the hotels through him and took a commission. According to the investigation report, Parijat Pandey, Group C employee, at the behest of the officers, made bulk bookings in the hotels for the guests coming from the country and abroad for the summit. The employee also paid for the rooms in which the guests were not staying. This game happened when everyone was aware that this was the first dream project of CM Yogi Adityanath to try to bring investment in the state and the officials also indulged in corruption.

Guidelines violated

At the time of the event a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Industrial Development, in which the tourism department was asked to book 1,279 rooms and 54 suites. It was also decided that the rooms where people stay will be paid only. The responsibility was given to Parijat Pandey, ‘Group C’ employee of the Directorate of Tourism. The employee booked the rooms at hotels like Hyatt, Taj, Fortune, Lineage, Grand JBR, Marriott etc. in Lucknow and paid the vacant rooms without consent from the superior officer.

I do not know. The information on DG Tourism may be a matter of investigation and action. If a letter comes to my knowledge, I will definitely direct the DG. Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism

Investigation found that not a single person stayed in the Grand JBR and 17 rooms booked here were paid. More than half of the rooms in Lebua, Fortune, Novotel, Lineage were empty, but payment was made for the full three days. More than half of the rooms at the Hyatt were empty, but a payment of Rs 48 lakh was made.