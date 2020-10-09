Payment Nordea offers items for portable payments – for example, a ring

With a paid bracelet and keychain, you can pay for purchases of less than 50 euros at the checkout without touching the payment terminal.

Banking group Nordea offers its Mastercard customers a variety of portable items – a ring, keychain and bracelet – to pay for purchases of less than € 50 at checkout.

These items sold by Laks Pay cost customers about 50 euros each.

In objects is a small passive chip card that can be used to make purchases under € 50 for up to € 100.

After that, the balance must be reset in the mobile application.

“An item is easy to take out as a means of payment if it is lost. It is effortless and unobtrusive to carry and is well suited for situations where, for one reason or another, the customer does not want to carry a payment card or telephone, ”says Nordea’s Senior Vice President, Personal Cards. Paula Näkki in the bulletin.

Local payment a smartphone, smart watch, or other portable smart device has become more common in recent years.

During a corona pandemic, contact with a payment terminal is often desired to be avoided and may contribute to increasing the popularity of smart device payments.