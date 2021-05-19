Payment More than half of the card payments were made last year with local payment, the card paid slightly less in the interest year

The total value of payments made on a chip or magnetic stripe is still by far the highest.

Local payment popularity continued to grow last year in Finland. Last year, 55 per cent of all card payments were paid with local payment, says the Bank of Finland.

Until five years earlier, only two per cent of card payments were made as local payments.

The average value of local payments also rose from EUR 11.91 to EUR 14.72 per year. The total value of local payments, on the other hand, increased to EUR 15.5 billion, or 42 per cent more than in the previous year.

In all In 2020, 1.9 billion times were paid with Finnish payment cards, which is slightly less than in the previous year. The total value of card payments increased to EUR 56 billion, or 3.5 per cent compared to the previous year. The growth rate of total value was slower than before.

Although the local payment has risen to the top in the number of payments, the total value of payments made on a chip or magnetic stripe is still clearly the highest. The value of card payments initiated on a chip or magnetic stripe was € 34.7 billion, or 62 percent of all card payments in 2020.

This is affected by the maximum amount of the local payment, which was increased to EUR 50 in April 2019. Amounts exceeding the local payment limit always require the card to be inserted into the card reader, so the largest purchases must be made using a chip or magnetic stripe.

The number of chip and magnetic stripe charges decreased by 23 percent from the previous year.

During the corona period remote card payments also became more common, ie card payments made in online stores or within mobile applications, for example. 168 million remote card payments were made, or less than nine percent of all card payments. The number of remote card payments increased by 36 per cent from the previous year and their total value increased by 23 per cent to EUR 5.8 billion.

The value of card payments made abroad decreased by 18 per cent from the previous year. This was particularly evident in payments made with a chip or magnetic stripe abroad, which fell in value by almost 40 per cent. However, the value of remote card payments made abroad increased due to vibrant e-commerce.