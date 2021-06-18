One of the essential elements of the gaming experience on gambling sites is certainly that of depositing and, hopefully, withdrawing funds from your gaming account. An operation almost taken for granted but which in any case must have certain requirements to be taken into serious consideration. Online casinos offer numerous payment methods to users, let’s find out which are the ones to recommend.

Essentially, the operations of depositing and withdrawing money must be simple, safe, fast and the least expensive possible. Wanting to divide the various payment systems into large categories, we can distinguish between traditional credit cards, prepaid cards and so-called e-wallets.

In reality, more for a legacy of past times than for their current usefulness, bank or postal transfers and similar methods are always present, but we must candidly admit that these are now outdated and uncompetitive options, especially bearing in mind that waiting due to the technical time of accreditation it is a significant handicap.

About the transaction security and of the data relating to the user it must obviously be specified that nowadays all safe and legal casinos operating on the Italian territory they are equipped with the latest protection and encryption systems, in order to guarantee the utmost secrecy and reliability in all transactions involving credits or money.

From this point of view, therefore, we can rest assured and use the method that best suits our comfort. About the speed of movement of money, we can say that all types are equivalent, net of the assumption that prepaid cards must obviously contain the funds necessary for the deposit, under penalty of “loss” of the time of recharging.

An advantage of prepaid cards must be seen from the perspective of cost containment and management or your personal budget: given that all ADM-AAms online casinos have mechanisms for limiting the amounts to be paid, with credit cards and ewallets we have a direct connection to our personal accounts which in case of problems with addiction can be harmful. With the prepaid instead, we can somehow limit any damage.

We certainly have among the most popular methods Paypal. Until recently, the most famous of virtual wallets was to be considered an exception if not a real rarity. However, its success and its worldwide diffusion could not leave gambling houses indifferent, and here it is always the more there is an almost constant presence of Paypal among the accepted payment methods. Safety, speed and reliability in this case are obviously at the highest levels.

Not least are two other ewallets such as Skrill and Neteller. In particular we must say that Skrill it is climbing several positions in the preferences not only of gambling enthusiasts but also of ordinary people. The possibility of opening your profile in a short time and being able to deposit and withdraw funds practically in real time is much appreciated, added to an app developed at best and the possibility of receiving a payment card belonging to the Mastercard circuit at home are other elements. that objectively make a difference.

Same goes for Neteller, which for the moment starts in the second row compared to Skrill and Paypal, but which is gradually and inexorably carving out more and more space and the favors of an ever-growing audience and we are sure that soon it will be in all respects equivalent to two other channels seen above.

Our advice is to open an account with one of these three virtual wallets, without connecting it to our bank account or to others in our availability. In this way, albeit in a context of maximum security and transparency, you will not have to provide credit card data and you will be able to manage operations in a more detailed way, even via the app for your smartphone.

Of course the casinos also offer other possibilities such as Postepay, connected to the postal account and in any case not present in all portals with the same speech that also applies to Applepay or Paysafecard. These are obviously options that are generally valid but which, compared to the options we have suggested, start a step behind in our ranking.