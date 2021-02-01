Users of new Samsung smartphones have complained about problems with contactless payment processing. This is reported by XDA Developers.

Journalists refer to the owners of the flagship Galaxy S21 series phones. Complaints about the device were recorded from consumers living in the UK and Italy. Device users have reportedly faced issues with Samsung Pay’s built-in payment system. According to them, payments through POS terminals and on the Internet do not go through.

Also, phone owners complain that since the release of the devices they have not yet received a single update that would fix existing errors. Experts believe that the problem is due to the fact that the region is incorrectly set on broken devices. For example, UK users have EUX (European Union) region, while BTU should be. Therefore, for security reasons, the payment function may not work.

One XDA Developers reader from the UK stated that the local cellular operator provided him with an update. Thanks to the latter, it was possible to reconfigure the smartphone to the correct region. After that, the device received an update, the Samsung Pay system also started working.

At the time of writing, Samsung has not responded to the issue.

The announcement of a new series of flagship Samsung smartphones took place on January 14th. At the online event, the Korean company showed off three devices – the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The cost of the base flagship starts at 75 thousand rubles, the top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra – 95 thousand rubles.