Monday, September 16, 2024
Payment fraud | Finns are now losing their money at a record pace – "If you identify yourself, you are responsible for it"

September 16, 2024
World Europe
Payment fraud | Finns are now losing their money at a record pace – “If you identify yourself, you are responsible for it”
Finns lost more than 44 million euros to various scams last year. Scammers are often completely professional these days, and even a little Finnish no longer protects against payment fraud in the age of artificial intelligence applications.

Finns lost more than 44 million euros to various scams last year. The real number is likely to be even higher. Picture: HS

All of them they know that. Under no circumstances should you click on a link that appeared unexpectedly in an email or smartphone. Bank IDs should not be written anywhere other than on your own bank’s website.

Still, time and time again we hear from acquaintances or read in the media how someone really a really smart guy fell for the scam in a way that felt stupid afterwards.

