Similarities. “The Chemist” Luis Guillermo Benítez and Édgar González, his replacement, are not as different as they want you to believe. In December 2018, while still mayor-elect, Benítez announced that they would have to “pay 300 million pesos because the Nafta case was lost.” In January 2019, he barely took office, he warned: “If we do not pay those 300 million pesos, they will put us in jail for contempt.” In those months, the Nafta case was winnable. But it is a matter of fighting in court. In the end it wasn’t those 300 million that the then mayor said, it was 140. And “The Chemist” He decided on his own not to defend the City Council, he preferred to pay, and the economic damage to the commune was present there. Now, the relief as mayor, edgar gonzalez, already announced that they will have to pay “more than 200 million pesos” for trials that were lost. Are those lawsuits really lost? What judgments are they? Who are the ones who sued, why, and how much is it for each of those lawsuits that are said to have been lost? The dance of the millions at the end of this year in the Mazatlán City Hall is at its best. Speech edgar gonzalez that he SAT requires the payment of 50 million. Will there be no way to negotiate or fight it legally instead of easily folding your hands? González has not mentioned which former mayors are responsible for the trials that were lost. If it was due to complicity or negligence, even by intentional omission. To say that this load of millions has to be paid without explanations of the background, origin and process, only calls for suspicion.

The irresponsibility, ineffectiveness and incapacity of the Insabi has not started operations at least two new hospitals in culiacan. This paints full body how the health system really is in the country. Yesterday, the head of Health in Sinaloa, Cuitláhuac González, acknowledged that Insabi has not made the “transfer” of 70 million, “because it lacks personnel in the legal area.” My goodness, how can you be so useless. already the governor himself Ruben Rocha Moya was revealed by this very serious irregularity. Even a liar he publicly told the director of Insabi, Juan Antonio Ferrer. With this, the new facilities of the Culiacán general hospital and those of the Urban Health Center, also in Culiacan, there they are without being used.

The governor Ruben Rocha Moya He will be with President López Obrador from today. They will meet in the port of San Blas, Nayarit, to travel by boat to Islas Marías, which will become a new tourist destination. Lopez Obrador will also visit Durango and will conclude next Sunday in the south of sinaloa. Each presidential visit is traditionally used by the governor in turn to refresh the projects presented to the various instances of the Federal Government. It is about doing management work and, in addition to unlocking projects, proposing new ones. Because that’s how a governor with vision and dedicated to seeking the strengthening of the state is. But Rocha Moya has already announced that he will not ask the president for anything. That even that of hospitals is little. What do you think?

