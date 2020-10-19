Payment difficulties Guarantee Fund: An increasing number of applicants for payment difficulties have been made redundant

In the past month, 55% of those who contacted the Guarantee Fund due to the coronavirus crisis had been laid off.

Still a larger proportion of people who seek help with their payment difficulties have been laid off, says the Guarantee Foundation, which maintains counseling to help debtors.

According to the Guarantee Fund, in the spring and summer, people contacted them mainly because of the coronary crisis because they had been laid off. In May, only 13 per cent of those who contacted via helpline or chat had been dismissed.

In the last month, 55 per cent of those who had been contacted about the interest rate crisis had already been made redundant. For many, the completion of additional work has also weakened their ability to pay their debts, the organization is told.

According to the Guarantee Foundation, employees in the tourism, hotel and restaurant sectors in particular are in a difficult situation.

Previously more often people worry about losing their home. Even the well-off can have this concern if the debt exceeds their solvency.

“People have so far been able to balance their finances by agreeing payment plans, using savings or even taking out a new loan,” says the Guarantee Foundation’s chat and online counseling expert Liina-Lotta Heinonen in the bulletin.

“Often, temporary solutions work in the beginning, but as the situation continues, other means are needed, such as even the sale of property.”

In a sparsely populated area, the situation is further complicated by the fact that it can be difficult to sell an apartment, for example.